STL inaugurates power transformer plant

Power supply equipment manufacturer Sylvan Technologies Limited (STL) has started manufacturing power transformers in its factory.

Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) inaugurated the power transformer plant recently at Habiganj Industrial Park at Olipur under Sayestaganj Upazila in Habiganj, says a press release.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO at PRAN-RFL Group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group apprised the BIDA chairman of various aspects of the production process. BIDA chairman expressed satisfaction to see the overall activities of the factory.