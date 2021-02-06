STL inaugurates power transformer plant

Power supply equipment manufacturer Sylvan Technologies Limited (STL) has started manufacturing power transformers in its factory.
Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) inaugurated the power transformer plant recently at Habiganj Industrial Park at Olipur under Sayestaganj Upazila in Habiganj, says a press release.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO at PRAN-RFL Group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group apprised the BIDA chairman of various aspects of the production process. BIDA chairman expressed satisfaction to see the overall activities of the factory.
Sylvan Technologies Limited is the sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group. The company is manufacturing single phase and three phase distribution transformer beside power transformer and supplying to the various government and non-government organisations under the brand STL, the press release adds.
Hoping that setting up of this kind of factory is going to play an important role to ensure 100 per cent electrification in the country, BIDA’s executive chairman said it testifies that Bangladesh is not now import dependent.
Mostafizur Rahman Khan, chief operating officer at Sylvan Technologies Ltd said that various power distribution panels including transformers for making electric sub-station are being manufactured in the factory. STL is manufacturing transformers using standard raw materials, modern machines, skilled manpower and modern testing technology.
He also added that STL is manufacturing the products following the standard of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Customers will be able to purchase any kind of sub-station items through the company’s customer care at +880-8007777777.