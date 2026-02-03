XIC: The modern transformation of X Index
X Index Companies has officially rebranded as XIC, marking a strategic pivot toward its "Vision 2050" roadmap.
The new identity was unveiled at the Westin Dhaka, signaling a transition from an established, progressing conglomerate to a modern, research-driven organisation.
Founded in 1977, the group is moving beyond its successful legacy structure to embrace a more participatory management style designed for the next 25 years.
Chairman architect Md Mazherul Quader stated that the transformation is about "preparing the organisation to responsibly serve future generations while honoring a five-decade legacy."
During the event, Mazherul Quader was formally introduced as the chief advisor & chairman emeritus of XIC.
Managing director Mahin Mazher emphasised that the new name reflects a shift in how the group operates.
"Our focus is on building a simpler, impact-driven organisation—one that is agile and aligned with global standards while remaining deeply connected to our local roots," Mahin Mazher said.
The group aims to differentiate itself by creating unique products for Bangladesh through a dedicated focus on R&D.
Built on four pillars—pure, simple, respectful and impactful—XIC is positioning itself to lead markets rather than follow trends.
This evolution ensures the business remains a meaningful, sustainable organisation to be handed over to the next generation.