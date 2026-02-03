XIC: The modern transformation of X Index

X Index Companies has officially rebranded as XIC, marking a strategic pivot toward its "Vision 2050" roadmap.

The new identity was unveiled at the Westin Dhaka, signaling a transition from an established, progressing conglomerate to a modern, research-driven organisation.

Founded in 1977, the group is moving beyond its successful legacy structure to embrace a more participatory management style designed for the next 25 years.

Chairman architect Md Mazherul Quader stated that the transformation is about "preparing the organisation to responsibly serve future generations while honoring a five-decade legacy."

During the event, Mazherul Quader was formally introduced as the chief advisor & chairman emeritus of XIC.