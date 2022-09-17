OPPO A16 now available at reduced price

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, OPPO A16 flaunts a beautiful sleek design for those who consider smartphone as a fashion accessory. Available in two color options - Crystal black and pearl blue, the device comes with ColorOS 11 that allows the users to enjoy customized experience. To make the process of unlocking the phone more convenient, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint unlocking system. To know more details about OPPO A16 https://www.oppo.com/bd/smartphones/series-a/a16/
Liu Feng, Brand Manager of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, “For OPPO, our customers come first. At a time when people are going through a difficult time owing to the global economic crisis, OPPO has reduced the price of its popular A16 model of smartphones so that the people of Bangladesh can still fulfill their daily needs by buying a phone at an even more accessible price.”
This offer is available in all the outlets of OPPO Bangladesh. Visit your nearest shop as soon as possible to enjoy the discount.