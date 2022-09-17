OPPO A16 now available at reduced price

OPPO Bangladesh has recently slashed the price of its mid-range phone A16 to create opportunity for the smartphone users to purchase it at a reduced price. Coming with AI triple camera, HD+ eye care displays and 5000mAh long lasting battery, the users can now buy OPPO A16 (3+32GB) at BDT 13,990 only (original price BDT 14,990), says a press release.

The device is equipped with AI Triple Camera setup with a 13MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and 2MP Portrait mode. The phone also features an 8MP selfie camera for those who love photography and AI Beautification to empower you to portray your natural beauty. Using OPPO A16 is now all the more comfortable as this phone features HD+ Eye-care Display, which adapts to your lighting environment and adjusts accordingly to give a comforting experience. Apart from these, it also features 5000mAh long-lasting battery to keep the users charged all the time. Using Super Power Saving Mode, the users can enjoy 1.84 hours of call time without any hassle.