Energypac wins National Export Trophy for contributions to export earnings

Leading power engineering company, Energypac, has recently received the National Export Trophy in the Gold category for their contribution in Bangladesh's export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20.
Marking the company’s fourth-time win in a row, the award was handed over in function held at InterContinental Dhaka on 16 April, 2023.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to engineer Rabiul Alam, director and CEO of Energypac Engineering Limited during the event.
FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin and senior secretary of the ministry of commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh were also present at the time.
National Export Trophy recognises significant contributions to the country's export earnings in the electric and electronic goods sector.
This year, a total of 70 companies were selected for the national export trophy in different categories for their noteworthy contributions to exports in the fiscal year 2019-20. Companies were selected for the export trophy based on the amount of their export earnings.
On the occasion, director of Energypac Engineering Limited Humayun Rashid said, “Energypac is delighted to receive this award yet another time. We hope we can continue to work hard and keep thriving.”
“Inspired by this achievement, we want to keep contributing to export earnings in the coming years as well,” he added.