Pathao to establish digital bank

Pathao, Bangladesh’s largest digital services company, is awaiting a central bank licence to set up a digital bank, said a press release.

The proposed Pathao Digital Bank is a natural progression of the company’s mission to enhance the lives of its 10 million young consumers and 500,000 drivers, delivery agents and SME entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by harnessing the power of technology.

There is an entire generation in Bangladesh that is young, upwardly mobile and digital native most of whom are already dedicated users of Pathao. Unfortunately, the needs of this segment remain unaddressed by the local financial sector. They qualify for and need access to credit and yet face an unreasonably high barrier, because traditional banks and financial institutions lack the distribution, data and technological capabilities to assess the creditworthiness of these consumers and technology-enabled asset-light small businesses, the press release said.