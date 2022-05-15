TallyKhata selected for this year's visa accelerator programme

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has selected digital payments start-up Tallykhata from Bangladesh for the 2022 cohort of its Visa Accelerator Programme in Asia Pacific, has said a press release.

Joining a select group of five elite start-ups from across the region, Tallykhata is a leading digital payments platform with wallet and credit capabilities for small and micro-businesses in Bangladesh.

It will support financial inclusion by developing new ways for small businesses to access credit lines and working capital.