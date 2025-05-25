Mother's Day campaign: bKash hosts dinner with Mehazabien for winners
Sharing photo and story with bKash about magical moment with their mothers, 20 individuals along with their mothers, got the opportunity to have a special dinner and chat with acclaimed actress Mehazabien Chowdhury at a five-star hotel recently.
The winners of ‘Magical Moment, Wrapped in Mother’s Love’ campaign shared their ‘magical moment’ stories with their mothers at the event, reports a press release.
The moments spent with mother is always special, among them, some becomes really unforgettable and magical.
To express such memorable moments and stories, on the occasion of Mother’s Day this year, bKash has launched the ‘Magical Moment, Wrapped in Mother’s Love’ campaign.
Under the campaign, participants had to make a minimum bKash payment of Tk 500 to purchase something, after which they could upload and submit a photo and magical story with their mother in a designated website.
From the submitted stories and photos, Mehazabien nominated 20 lucky winners for the dinner and chat with her.