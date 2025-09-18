itel launches Super 26 Ultra with curved AMOLED, AI features for Tk 20,000

The new Super 26 Ultra comes in a super slim 6.8mm build that feels premium in hand while maintaining everyday practicality. Its 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, paired with 4500 nits peak brightness, delivers stunning visuals whether indoors, outdoors or under bright sunlight.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and the TitanShield architecture body add an extra layer of strength, while rain and splash resistance ensures that the phone keeps up with the demands of daily life.

Additional features like NFC one-touch sharing, 1.2KM ultra-link connectivity and an infrared remote control make the device even more convenient and versatile. A massive 6000mAh battery ensures all-day use, housed in its ultra-slim profile, offering both style and endurance.