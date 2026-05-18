Samsung and Esquire Electronics partner to strengthen consumer electronics reach

Through this synergy, Samsung looks to reinforce its retail infrastructure, ensuring that its latest innovations—ranging from Televisions and Refrigerators to Washing Machines and Microwave Ovens—are readily available to consumers across the country.

The initiative reflects a shared vision to bridge the gap between global technology and local accessibility, particularly within growing market segments.

“We are grateful for the shared efforts that have made this collaboration possible. The partnership between Esquire Electronics and Samsung is a vital step in our commitment to consumer-centric values. By combining Samsung’s innovative technology with Esquire Electronics’ retail expertise, we aim to offer a world-class shopping journey for all our customers,” said Jung Min Jung.