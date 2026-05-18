Samsung and Esquire Electronics partner to strengthen consumer electronics reach
Samsung Bangladesh has entered into a strategic partnership with Esquire Electronics Ltd, designating the retailer as an authorised partner for its diverse lineup of consumer electronics, reports a press release.
This collaboration ensures that customers nationwide can now access Samsung products through Esquire Electronics’ extensive network of showrooms.
The partnership was formally announced during a ceremony held at the Esquire Electronics Store (Esquire Tower) in the capital.
From Samsung Bangladesh the event was attended by Jung Min Jung, managing director; Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of Business for the Consumer Electronics Division, alongside Rajib Das Gupta, deputy general manager of Retail Strategy, and Anika Rahman, chief manager of Product Planning. Representing Esquire Electronics were Managing Director Arifur Rahman, Director Azman Arif Rahman, General Manager Md Tanbir Ahmed, and Chief Financial Officer Abdullah-Al-Rashed.
Through this synergy, Samsung looks to reinforce its retail infrastructure, ensuring that its latest innovations—ranging from Televisions and Refrigerators to Washing Machines and Microwave Ovens—are readily available to consumers across the country.
The initiative reflects a shared vision to bridge the gap between global technology and local accessibility, particularly within growing market segments.
“We are grateful for the shared efforts that have made this collaboration possible. The partnership between Esquire Electronics and Samsung is a vital step in our commitment to consumer-centric values. By combining Samsung’s innovative technology with Esquire Electronics’ retail expertise, we aim to offer a world-class shopping journey for all our customers,” said Jung Min Jung.
Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics, also expressed their optimism about how the synergy will benefit consumers across the country.
He said, “We are proud to partner with Samsung to bring their world-class innovations closer to every household. This collaboration ensures that cutting-edge technology is now more accessible than ever for consumers across Bangladesh.”
To further enhance the ownership experience, customers can enjoy free delivery, professional installation, and dedicated in-house service, ensuring that every purchase is backed by reliable support and convenience from the moment it leaves the showroom.