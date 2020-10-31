Tesla hikes price of 'Full Self-Driving' option to $10,000

Soon after the launch of the 'Full Self Driving (FSD) set of features to a limited number of expert and careful drivers, the electric car maker Tesla has increased the price of the new option to $10,000 from $8,000.

The price of the 'Full Self-Driving' option has been steadily increasing over the last couple of years.

"It increased from $5,000 to $6,000 in May last year, to $7,000 in November, and then to $8,000," reports The Verge.