Thai PM meets Huawei CEO for collaboration on digital transformation & talent development

Gen Prayut also stressed the important role that advanced ICT technologies and digital innovation would play in supporting Thailand’s economic resilience and sustainability, stating that “Huawei has provided profound contributions to Thailand’s fight against the pandemic and digital transformation. I am deeply impressed by Huawei history and dedication culture. In the future, Thailand is eager to cooperating with Huawei in various areas, including digital economy, 5G smart hospital, cloud and computing, digital power, smart logistics and data center.”

Ren Zhengfei expressed his gratitude for Thai government’s trust in Huawei and congratulated Thailand on its achievements in 5G rollout. He emphasized that “Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation. In the future, we look forward to accelerating the integration of digital technologies in Thailand’s key industries, especially in port and airport scenarios.”

“We have strong belief in Thailand's successful digital transformation and talent development. Our local team will work closely with Thai customers and partners to serve the country’s social and economic development with technology solutions.” Ren Zhengfei said.