Transcom Group, Whirlpool Corporation jointly invest in refrigerator plant

The world’s leading kitchen and laundry appliance company Whirlpool Corporation and Transcom Group, one of Bangladesh’s leading business conglomerates, will jointly set up a state-of-the-art refrigerator plant in Narsingdi district.

This was announced on Monday in a joint statement issues by Transcom Group in Dhaka and and Whirlpool Corporation in Michigan, USA.

Spread over approximately 85,000 sq ft, the plant will adhere to Whirlpool Corporation’s World Class Manufacturing standards, coupled with Transcom Group’s focus on high-quality manufacturing, business excellence and legacy.

The plant will manufacture a wide range of technologically advanced refrigerators for sale by Whirlpool and Transcom under their respective brands, the statement says.