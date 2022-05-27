“Transforming Customer Experience with AI-powered Chatbot”

Infobip, a global cloud communication company and a leader in omnichannel engagement, recently hosted an exclusive live webinar on how enterprises can transform Customer Experience (CX) with an AI-powered chatbot. The event brought together industry leaders from Bangladesh across sectors including BFSI, Retail & e-commerce, and Digital Natives.

The virtual forum began with a presentation by Nafiz Al-Amin, Customer Success Partner, Infobip Bangladesh, on striking a balance between humans and AI in CX. Nafiz also demonstrated how an AI chatbot can reduce operational customer service costs using automation, improve sales results drastically and increase customer satisfaction.