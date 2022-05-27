“Transforming Customer Experience with AI-powered Chatbot”

Following that, Infobip held a live fireside chat with Md. Abul Moshad Chowdhury, Head of Information Technology, Sheltech Brokerage Limited in which he revealed how customer experience automation has helped Sheltech Brokerage increase customer loyalty and retention. He also highlighted how Infobip’s WhatsApp channel has contributed to boosting customer engagement and retention. The session was moderated by Mehmudul Haque, Senior Account Manager, Infobip Bangladesh.
The session concluded with a panel discussion on “Role of Automation in Improving Customer Experience”. The discussion featured Rashedul Hasan Stalin, SVP - F. Head of Digital Banking, Payments and Partnership Business, BRAC Bank; Ahmed Shoyeb Iqbal, Head of Operations, Meena Sweets & E-Commerce, PR & Communication, Gemcon Group; Sadia Haque, Founder, ShareTrip, with A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS, ONE Bank serving as the panel moderator.
The discussion shed light on the crucial role of AI chatbots in eliminating communication friction, personalizing conversations, and most importantly, improving conversion rates. It also discussed the massive implications of automation for improving customers’ experiences in terms of data-driven decision-making and cost-efficiency. Also, the panelists shared their CX automation experiences in their respective industries. Finally, they explored how to balance automation and customer service to meet the business goals and create the ideal customer experience.