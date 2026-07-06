Renaissance hotel unveils ASEAN weekend theme nights at Bahar
At Renaissance Hotels, every dining experience is designed to inspire discovery, celebrate culture, and connect people through meaningful moments.
Staying true to this philosophy, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel continues to redefine the city's culinary landscape by introducing immersive themed dining experiences that go beyond a traditional buffet.
As one of the capital's leading lifestyle destinations, the hotel consistently curates globally inspired concepts that allow guests to explore the world's diverse cuisines without leaving Dhaka, reports a press release.
The latest addition to this journey is ASEAN Weekend Theme Nights at Bahar, a month-long celebration of the rich culinary traditions of Southeast Asia.
The exclusive experience will officially commence on 9 July 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by distinguished Ambassadors representing ASEAN nations alongside other honorable guests.
The inaugural evening will also welcome prominent media personalities, lifestyle influencers, and food bloggers, reflecting the hotel's ongoing commitment to promoting cultural exchange through gastronomy.
Known for its elegant ambience and contemporary design, Bahar has become one of Dhaka's most versatile dining destinations.
More than just an all-day dining restaurant, Bahar regularly transforms its space through thoughtfully curated themes, immersive decor, live culinary stations, and carefully designed dining experiences that celebrate different cultures from around the world.
Every detail, from the ambience and presentation to the menu, is crafted to transport guests beyond the ordinary, creating memorable experiences that reflect the spirit of exploration synonymous with the Renaissance brand.
Inspired by the diversity of the ASEAN region, the new themed buffet brings together authentic flavours from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Brunei.
Guests will embark on a culinary journey featuring an extensive selection of regional favourites, including vibrant salads, aromatic soups, handcrafted street food, signature seafood delicacies, live satay and grill stations, flavourful curries, traditional rice and noodle dishes, indulgent desserts, and refreshing tropical beverages.
Carefully curated by the hotel's talented culinary team, each dish celebrates the authenticity, heritage and warmth of Southeast Asian hospitality.
The ASEAN Weekend Theme Nights will be available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 July till 1 August 2026, with the buffet priced at Tk 3,950 net per person.
To make the experience even more rewarding, guests can enjoy an exclusive 25 per cent savings through selected bank cards, GP Star membership, Banglalink Orange Club privileges, Robi elite customers and eligible group bookings.
With initiatives like ASEAN Weekend Theme Nights, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel continues to strengthen its position as a destination where culinary excellence meets cultural storytelling.
By bringing international flavours, traditions, and experiences under one roof, the hotel offers guests an opportunity not only to dine, but to discover, connect, and celebrate the world through food.