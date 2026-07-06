Renaissance hotel unveils ASEAN weekend theme nights at Bahar

The latest addition to this journey is ASEAN Weekend Theme Nights at Bahar, a month-long celebration of the rich culinary traditions of Southeast Asia.

The exclusive experience will officially commence on 9 July 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by distinguished Ambassadors representing ASEAN nations alongside other honorable guests.

The inaugural evening will also welcome prominent media personalities, lifestyle influencers, and food bloggers, reflecting the hotel's ongoing commitment to promoting cultural exchange through gastronomy.

Known for its elegant ambience and contemporary design, Bahar has become one of Dhaka's most versatile dining destinations.

More than just an all-day dining restaurant, Bahar regularly transforms its space through thoughtfully curated themes, immersive decor, live culinary stations, and carefully designed dining experiences that celebrate different cultures from around the world.

Every detail, from the ambience and presentation to the menu, is crafted to transport guests beyond the ordinary, creating memorable experiences that reflect the spirit of exploration synonymous with the Renaissance brand.