TECNO celebrates Eid-ul-Adha mega gift winners at flagship store

The event was attended by TECNO officials along with lucky winners of the campaign, where prizes were officially handed over to customers during the special giveaway ceremony.

After purchasing TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra, Md Jamal Uddin from Basabo, Dhaka became the lucky winner of an electric bike, while Nasim from Joypurhat received a laptop through the campaign.

Along with them, many customers who chose the POVA Curve 2 and CAMON 50 Ultra also enjoyed special rewards from TECNO, including TECNO Buds, backpacks, and other AIoT devices.

The lucky winners celebrated their memorable Eid moments with TECNO at the flagship store.