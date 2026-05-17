TECNO celebrates Eid-ul-Adha mega gift winners at flagship store
AI-driven global premium smart ecosystem brand TECNO Bangladesh is making this Eid-ul-Adha more exciting for customers through its ongoing Eid-ul-Adha Mega Campaign, where lucky customers are winning exciting mega gifts and cashback rewards.
As part of the campaign, TECNO hosted a special Mega Gifts Giveaway Event on recently at the TECNO Flagship Store, Centrepoint, Uttara, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The event was attended by TECNO officials along with lucky winners of the campaign, where prizes were officially handed over to customers during the special giveaway ceremony.
After purchasing TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra, Md Jamal Uddin from Basabo, Dhaka became the lucky winner of an electric bike, while Nasim from Joypurhat received a laptop through the campaign.
Along with them, many customers who chose the POVA Curve 2 and CAMON 50 Ultra also enjoyed special rewards from TECNO, including TECNO Buds, backpacks, and other AIoT devices.
The lucky winners celebrated their memorable Eid moments with TECNO at the flagship store.
The campaign officially started on 1 May, 2026 and will continue until Eid-ul-Adha, giving more customers the opportunity to win exciting gifts and cashback rewards.
Through this campaign, customers who purchase any smartphone from the TECNO CAMON Series or POVA Series can get the chance to win exciting rewards, including an electric bike, laptop, TECNO AIoT products, and cashback of up to Tk 10,000.
The campaign also includes gifts such as TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and other exclusive rewards for lucky customers.
TECNO encourages customers to visit their nearest outlets and purchase eligible CAMON or POVA Series smartphones for a chance to become the next lucky winner this Eid-ul-Adha.
For more information, visit the TECNO Bangladesh’s official website or follow TECNO on its official social media platforms.