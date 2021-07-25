Unilever Bangladesh introduces policies for welfare of employees

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in the country, has introduced two more progressive policies as part of its effort to build equitable workplaces for its employees.

The policies—caregiver service at home and interchangeable public holidays— are aligned with Unilever’s philosophy of building a diverse and inclusive workplace that respects the dignity and worth of every employee so that they can bring their full self to work, says a press release.