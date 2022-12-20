DBH wins ICSB National Gold Award for 4th consecutive year

Minister for planning MA Mannan was also present in the program.
While receiving the award, Nasimul Baten expressed his delight as DBH obtained Gold Award in NBFI category for corporate governance for fourth consecutive year.
He mentioned that corporate governance is essential for sustainable growth for any financial institution. He also praised ICSB for their commendable job for rewarding the companies that are maintaining high level of corporate governance and for making their hard work worthwhile.
DBH Finance PLC (formerly known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.) is the only local financial institution of the country to be rated highest credit rating AAA for the 17th consecutive year.