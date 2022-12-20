DBH wins ICSB National Gold Award for 4th consecutive year

DBH Finance PLC obtained the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ in the ‘9th ICSB National Award 2021’ for Corporate Governance Excellence in NBFI category for the fourth consecutive years, said a press release.

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH, received the award for the year 2021 from the chief guest Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, at an award ceremony hosted by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).