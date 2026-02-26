Grameenphone and Proton bring Bangladesh’s most affordable 4G Cloud Phone
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, in partnership with Proton, has officially launched the GP co-branded Proton Jet 4G Cloud Phone, aiming to make affordable 4G internet access a reality for more people across Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The launching ceremony was recently held at GPHouse in the presence of Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO), Grameenphone, and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, marking another milestone in Grameenphone’s journey to accelerate digital inclusion nationwide.
Also present at the ceremony were Solaiman Alam, chief product officer, Grameenphone; Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer, Grameenphone; and RN Paul, managing director, RFL.
Positioned as the lowest-priced 4G cloud phone in Bangladesh at Tk 1,899/-, the Proton Jet 4G comes with built-in MyGP and video-calling feature through CloudChat app compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
Designed for simplicity and accessibility, the device enables users to browse the internet, stay connected with loved ones, and access essential digital services with ease.
To make the offering even more attractive, every Grameenphone customer purchasing a Proton Jet 4G will receive one-time free 1GB internet with 7-day validity, along with 2GB internet for 7 days at Tk 24, available once daily for six months.
Customers can activate these special data packs via USSD by dialing *121*1260#.
Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we believe connectivity is a fundamental enabler of opportunity. Through the GP co-branded Proton Jet 4G Cloud Phone, we are making 4G internet more accessible and affordable for millions of people. This initiative reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering individuals with the tools they need to thrive in today’s connected world. With this device, we are opening new doors for first-time digital users, helping them step confidently into the digital ecosystem and benefit from the opportunities it creates.”
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, said, “This collaboration with Grameenphone reflects our shared commitment to bringing innovative and affordable digital solutions to the people of Bangladesh. The affordable Proton Jet 4G Cloud Phone is designed to ensure that more individuals, especially those in underserved communities, can experience the benefits of connectivity. We are proud to support an initiative that empowers users and contributes to the nation’s journey toward a more digitally inclusive future.”
With this launch, Grameenphone reaffirms its commitment to delivering meaningful digital solutions through enhanced connectivity, ensuring affordable internet access reaches people from all walks of life.