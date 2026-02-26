Grameenphone and Proton bring Bangladesh’s most affordable 4G Cloud Phone

Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, in partnership with Proton, has officially launched the GP co-branded Proton Jet 4G Cloud Phone, aiming to make affordable 4G internet access a reality for more people across Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The launching ceremony was recently held at GPHouse in the presence of Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO), Grameenphone, and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, marking another milestone in Grameenphone’s journey to accelerate digital inclusion nationwide.

Also present at the ceremony were Solaiman Alam, chief product officer, Grameenphone; Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer, Grameenphone; and RN Paul, managing director, RFL.