OPPO A6 Pro launches in collaboration with Bachelor Point special episode

OPPO, the leading global technology brand, proudly announces the launch of the all-new OPPO A6 Pro in an exclusive collaboration with one of Bangladesh’s most beloved television shows, Bachelor Point. To mark this milestone, the show’s highly anticipated “biggest bachelor trip of the year” special episode brings back the gang with more laughter, madness, and unforgettable vibes — this time powered by the OPPO A6 Pro.

The collaboration reflects OPPO’s vision of blending innovation with entertainment, creating lifestyle-driven experiences for the country’s vibrant youth. By weaving the OPPO A6 Pro into Bachelor Point’s storyline, the partnership demonstrates how technology seamlessly fits into travel, friendship, and the fun-filled adventures that resonate deeply with Bangladeshi audiences. In the special episode, the gang embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with comedy, emotions, and endless energy, with the OPPO A6 Pro emerging as the perfect travel companion. From capturing breathtaking memories to staying powered up on the road, the device ensures that no moment is left behind.