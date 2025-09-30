OPPO A6 Pro launches in collaboration with Bachelor Point special episode
OPPO, the leading global technology brand, proudly announces the launch of the all-new OPPO A6 Pro in an exclusive collaboration with one of Bangladesh’s most beloved television shows, Bachelor Point. To mark this milestone, the show’s highly anticipated “biggest bachelor trip of the year” special episode brings back the gang with more laughter, madness, and unforgettable vibes — this time powered by the OPPO A6 Pro.
The collaboration reflects OPPO’s vision of blending innovation with entertainment, creating lifestyle-driven experiences for the country’s vibrant youth. By weaving the OPPO A6 Pro into Bachelor Point’s storyline, the partnership demonstrates how technology seamlessly fits into travel, friendship, and the fun-filled adventures that resonate deeply with Bangladeshi audiences. In the special episode, the gang embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with comedy, emotions, and endless energy, with the OPPO A6 Pro emerging as the perfect travel companion. From capturing breathtaking memories to staying powered up on the road, the device ensures that no moment is left behind.
The OPPO A6 Pro is built to make every trip more exciting. With its underwater videography mode, users can dive into new experiences and capture stunning aquatic adventures with ease. Back on land, the massive 7000mAh battery keeps the journey going for longer, while 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging restores power in record time whenever needed. Travelers can also rely on reverse charging to share battery life with friends, ensuring that no one is left disconnected. For long road trips, the advanced SuperCool VC system keeps the device cool even during hours of continuous use, making it the ultimate partner for adventure.
Beyond battery life and durability, the OPPO A6 Pro guarantees smooth and immersive experiences that fit perfectly with the spirit of travel. Its bezel-less Ultra Bright AMOLED screen offers vivid visuals for maps, entertainment, and photo viewing on the go, while ColorOS 15 makes multitasking seamless and intuitive. With 60-Month Fluency certification, the device stays fast and responsive trip after trip, delivering consistent performance for years to come. Flagship-level AI Imaging and AI Networks ensure clear captures and stable connectivity, while AI Editor 2.0 allows users to edit travel memories instantly. AI LinkBoost 3.0 further enhances network strength, keeping travelers connected even in remote or crowded locations.
Durability and entertainment are also built into the A6 Pro, making it ready for any journey. With Military-Grade Drop Resistance, users can trust the device to withstand the bumps and drops of travel life. The 300% Ultra Volume Mode turns every trip into a group experience, delivering powerful sound whether during bus rides, nights under the stars, or beachside fun with friends.
To celebrate this launch, OPPO Bangladesh has introduced exciting pre-order offers. Customers securing the OPPO A6 Pro ahead of time will receive a trendy OPPO backpack and enjoy an extended two-year official warranty. Flexible payment options have been designed to make the device even more accessible, including cardless easy EMI with TOPPAY and 0% interest bank EMI for up to 12 months. An exchange offer through Flipper adds extra value with a Tk. 2,000 discount.
Alongside these pre-order benefits, OPPO also ensures industry-leading after-sales service that keeps customer satisfaction at the heart of the journey. Services include Send-in-Repair with Free Shipping, 1-Hour Flash Fix for quick resolutions, Free Screen Protector and Cleaning to maintain device quality, and Free System Upgrades to keep the phone updated. Customers can also enjoy Service Activities and complimentary beverages while visiting service centers, reflecting OPPO’s commitment to a complete and premium ownership experience.
Speaking on the launch, Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Distributor, said: “OPPO has always focused on creating meaningful connections with young consumers through innovation and lifestyle integration. By partnering with one of Bangladesh’s most popular shows, Bachelor Point, we are able to showcase how the OPPO A6 Pro complements the vibrant, adventurous, and fun-filled spirit of today’s youth. We believe this collaboration will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to embrace every journey with OPPO A6 Pro as their trusted companion.”
The OPPO A6 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) launches in two stunning colors, Rosewood Red and Stellar Blue, at a price of BDT 34,990. Customers can now place pre-orders across all OPPO brand shops, authorized outlets, and online channels nationwide to enjoy the exclusive gifts and offers.