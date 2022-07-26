30 freelancers receiving highest payment in bKash through Payoneer win smartphones

To encourage the freelancers to bring remittance instantly from all over the world to their bKash account through Payoneer, bKash organised a campaign to let them win a smartphone every day during Ramadan, said a press release.

A total of 30 freelancers won a smartphone each by bringing the highest payment to their bKash account on a single day. Recently, the prizes were handed over to the winners at the head office of bKash.