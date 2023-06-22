Vivo’s Eid offer: Get Tk 100,000 cash back in raffle draw

Celebrate this Eid in double excitement with vivo, as the global smartphone manufacturer announces a thrilling Raffle Draw offer.
Now, you have the chance to win Tk 100,000 (1 lakh) cash back on the purchase of any vivo smartphone!
This exciting campaign runs from 20 June to 29 June. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate Eid with Vivo and potentially double your happiness!
Eid-ul-Azha is right around the corner and Vivo, a global smartphone manufacturer, has brought the exciting Raffle Draw to boost up your Eid celebrations, says a press release.
The first prize of the Raffle Draw includes Tk 100,000 cash back offer, while the second prize features the stylish vivo Y36 smartphone. As the third prize, you can win a stylish bag and the fourth prize includes a cool mug from Vivo with an exciting data package offer as the fifth prize.
To participate in the Raffle Draw, simply visit any authorised vivo showroom and purchase any vivo smartphone. You can also consider the latest addition to Vivo's lineup, the vivo Y36, known for its captivating design and exceptional user experience.
The Vibrant Glow and Meteor Black-colored vivo Y36 smartphones come with a crystal grip glass on the back for added usability. The phone boasts a Fluoride AG glass technology for eye-catching design and protection that stands out among other smartphones.
The premium-looking vivo Y36 smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 superpower processor. It operates on the FunTouch OS 13 operating system and features 8GB of RAM, with an option for additional 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB storage. The combination of a high-quality processor and extensive storage capacity enhances the multitasking capabilities of this smartphone.
The powerful 5,000mAh battery and the 44-watt Super Flash Charger ensure safe and efficient charging for the smartphone, eliminating any concerns of battery drainage during extended usage. With advanced technology, the device remains cool even during prolonged gaming sessions or extensive social media scrolling, guaranteeing uninterrupted performance.
Vivo Y36 offers a special charm for photography enthusiasts. With its 50-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel bokeh, it features a Double Exposure Mode. This mode combines multiple photos into one, creating aesthetically pleasing compositions effortlessly.
Along with the camera lens's superb aperture, the smartphone excels at capturing stunning photos while providing an exceptional video recording experience. You can purchase the Vivo Y36 from any authorised Vivo showroom or e-store for only Tk 26,999.