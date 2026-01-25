Infinix launches curved-display 5G ‘Note Edge’ smartphone in Bangladesh
Global smartphone brand Infinix has launched the NOTE Edge in Bangladesh, expanding its Note series with a curved-screen 5G smartphone positioned in the upper-mid price segment, reports a press release.
Designed for users who expect long-lasting reliability from their devices, the NOTE Edge combines premium design, durable hardware, extended software support and stable everyday performance.
Smartphone usage in Bangladesh has evolved rapidly, with longer daily screen time, increased multitasking, and fewer device upgrades becoming the norm.
Infinix says the NOTE Edge has been developed in response to these trends, focusing on long-term usability rather than short-term feature appeal. According to the company, the device is built to support three to four years of regular use.
The NOTE Edge features a 3D-curved 1.5K Ultra HD Eye Protection display with ultra-narrow, symmetrical bezels on all sides.
The curved screen is designed to deliver a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience during extended use, including reading, social media browsing, video calls and entertainment.
With a slim 7.2mm body and a pearlescent design, the device offers a balanced in-hand feel while maintaining a refined and stylish appearance.
In terms of performance, the NOTE Edge is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor.
Infinix says the chipset prioritises consistent performance over peak benchmark scores, enabling smooth multitasking, stable gaming and efficient power consumption over time. The focus, the company notes, is on sustained reliability during daily use.
Battery performance remains a key concern for many users, and the NOTE Edge addresses this with a 6,500mAh battery designed to support a full day of heavy usage.
Battery self-healing technology has also been included to help slow long-term capacity loss, contributing to the overall longevity of the device.
Software support plays a crucial role for users planning to keep their smartphones longer.
The NOTE Edge runs on XOS 16, featuring memory-aware scheduling aimed at maintaining responsiveness and stability during prolonged use.
Infinix has confirmed three years of operating system updates and five years of security patches, positioning the device as a secure long-term option in its category.
For connectivity, the NOTE Edge supports 5G and includes UPS 3.0 technology, which improves weak or low-frequency network signals by up to 50 per cent.
This enhancement helps deliver more stable connectivity in indoor environments and high-traffic areas.
Photography needs are handled by a 50MP rear camera supported by AI RAW+ and Live Photo modes, designed to deliver clean and natural images suitable for daily use and social sharing.
One-click AI image processing simplifies content creation, while the device’s 4,500-nits peak brightness display and dual stereo speakers enhance audio-visual experiences even in challenging environments.
Alongside the launch, Infinix reaffirmed its long-term commitment to women’s football in Bangladesh. National Women’s Team footballer Ritu Porna Chakma and team captain Afeida Khandaker have joined as brand ambassadors, reflecting the brand’s focus on inclusivity, youth empowerment, and national pride.
The Infinix NOTE Edge is available in Silk Green and Lunar Titanium, with Stellar Blue and Shadow Black options also offered. Pricing starts at Tk 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Tk 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone is now available nationwide through authorised retail stores and online platforms.