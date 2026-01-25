Infinix launches curved-display 5G ‘Note Edge’ smartphone in Bangladesh

Global smartphone brand Infinix has launched the NOTE Edge in Bangladesh, expanding its Note series with a curved-screen 5G smartphone positioned in the upper-mid price segment, reports a press release.

Designed for users who expect long-lasting reliability from their devices, the NOTE Edge combines premium design, durable hardware, extended software support and stable everyday performance.

Smartphone usage in Bangladesh has evolved rapidly, with longer daily screen time, increased multitasking, and fewer device upgrades becoming the norm.

Infinix says the NOTE Edge has been developed in response to these trends, focusing on long-term usability rather than short-term feature appeal. According to the company, the device is built to support three to four years of regular use.