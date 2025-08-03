Thai SELECT certificate recognises BOHO for authentic Thai taste

The Office of Commercial Affairs - Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka and BOHO have jointly organised the Thai SELECT Certificate awarding ceremony today Sunday. The event was held at BOHO Bond Center in Banani area of Dhaka at 12:00 pm, reported a press release.

Royal Thai Embassy Dhaka’s Charge d'Affaires Suphawadee Wongsawasdi attended the event as the chief guest and handed over the Thai Select Certificate to owner of BOHO Kashfika Alam while director of Thai Trade Center Dhaka Khemathat Archawathamrong and other diplomats from the Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka also attended the event.