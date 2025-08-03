Thai SELECT certificate recognises BOHO for authentic Thai taste
The Office of Commercial Affairs - Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka and BOHO have jointly organised the Thai SELECT Certificate awarding ceremony today Sunday. The event was held at BOHO Bond Center in Banani area of Dhaka at 12:00 pm, reported a press release.
Royal Thai Embassy Dhaka’s Charge d'Affaires Suphawadee Wongsawasdi attended the event as the chief guest and handed over the Thai Select Certificate to owner of BOHO Kashfika Alam while director of Thai Trade Center Dhaka Khemathat Archawathamrong and other diplomats from the Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka also attended the event.
Thai SELECT is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, the Royal Thai Government to guarantee the authentic Thai taste of Thai food products alongside Thai restaurants in Thailand and overseas. This initiative helps people discover Thailand's traditional flavours and encourages chefs and restaurants to strive for the highest quality in food, ingredients, and service.
Awarded restaurants focus on upholding traditional Thai methods of cooking and aim to include authentic Thai ingredients throughout their menus. Where ingredients from Thailand cannot be sourced, Thai SELECT restaurants substitute with local options that allow the flavours of Thailand to be honoured.
The award is divided in two categories- Thai ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook products and Thai restaurants. The symbol, ‘THAI SELECT PRODUCTS’ is assigned to Thai food products that have been prepared in the traditional way. Samples of a few THAI SELECT PRODUCTS were also showcased at BOHO.
Currently, 582 Thai SELECT certified restaurants are available across the world. There are around 1,000 restaurants that are awaiting renewal. At present, Laughing Buddha, Thai Emerald Gulshan and Ruen Busaba are operating their business as Thai Select Certified Restaurants.
The Thai Select website https://www.thaiselect.com/restaurants has a full listing of accredited restaurants across the world as well as places to purchase imported products, information about Thai ingredients, and a link to a cookbook that's available for free download.