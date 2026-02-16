Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel appoints Dibakar Dominic Desouza as general manager

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Dibakar Dominic Desouza as its new general manager, effective 9 February 2026, reports a press release.

Desouza is a seasoned hospitality leader with over 20 years of experience in the global luxury hotel sector, bringing extensive expertise across hotel operations and pre-opening assignments in the United States, Luxembourg, Japan, China and Qatar. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles with internationally acclaimed brands including St Regis, Westin, Sheraton, Conrad and Radisson.

Prior to joining Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Desouza served as the general manager of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Indianapolis, where he successfully drove strong commercial and operational performance. Under his leadership, the hotel achieved improved financial results while consistently maintaining the highest standards of guest experience.