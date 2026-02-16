Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel appoints Dibakar Dominic Desouza as general manager
Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Dibakar Dominic Desouza as its new general manager, effective 9 February 2026, reports a press release.
Desouza is a seasoned hospitality leader with over 20 years of experience in the global luxury hotel sector, bringing extensive expertise across hotel operations and pre-opening assignments in the United States, Luxembourg, Japan, China and Qatar. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles with internationally acclaimed brands including St Regis, Westin, Sheraton, Conrad and Radisson.
Prior to joining Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Desouza served as the general manager of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Indianapolis, where he successfully drove strong commercial and operational performance. Under his leadership, the hotel achieved improved financial results while consistently maintaining the highest standards of guest experience.
In his new role, Desouza will lead Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka’s strategic and operational direction, with a strong focus on innovation, team development, financial stewardship and elevated service standards. His leadership is expected to strengthen the hotel’s position as one of Bangladesh’s most iconic luxury hospitality destinations and further enhance the guest experience across all touch points.
Speaking on the appointment, the hotel shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Dibakar Dominic Desouza to Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka. His global experience, operational excellence and inspiring leadership style will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of the hotel’s journey.”
Outside of work, Desouza enjoys cooking, and is also passionate about music—playing both the drums and guitar.