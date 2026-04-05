38th anniversary of Sheltech: Continuing the legacy of building dreams

Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd proudly celebrates its 38th anniversary, marking nearly four decades of contribution to the real estate sector, reports a press release.

Since 1988, Sheltech has grown from the dream of the late Toufiq M Seraj and Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, the company has evolved from a trusted real estate developer into a diversified local conglomerate with multiple affiliated concerns.