38th anniversary of Sheltech: Continuing the legacy of building dreams
Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd proudly celebrates its 38th anniversary, marking nearly four decades of contribution to the real estate sector, reports a press release.
Since 1988, Sheltech has grown from the dream of the late Toufiq M Seraj and Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, the company has evolved from a trusted real estate developer into a diversified local conglomerate with multiple affiliated concerns.
Since its inception, Sheltech has played a significant role in shaping the urban landscape of Dhaka, delivering more than 4,650 residential and commercial units to clients on schedule. The company has also expanded its footprint to Chattogram, contributing to the city’s growing skyline with thoughtfully planned developments.
Sheltech has earned the confidence of clients and stakeholders through its commitment to quality construction, timely project completion and customer satisfaction. This dedication has helped the company build a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable real estate developer in Bangladesh.
Over this long journey, Sheltech has established itself as a strong conglomerate, expanding beyond the real estate sector into ceramics, consultancy services, financial and commercial services, property management, cargo transport, agro industries, SPC poles, boutique hotels, brokerage houses, and many other businesses.
Sheltech and its affiliated concerns have been recognised with esteemed national and international awards, underscoring their meaningful contributions to public welfare. Sheltech remains a key player in fostering employment and driving Bangladesh's economic development.
As the company celebrates this milestone, Sheltech looks ahead to further growth while continuing its mission of delivering value driven developments for its clients and communities.
To mark the anniversary, a Milad Mahfil was held on 12 March at the Toufiq M Seraj Lounge of Sheltech Tower, 60, Sheikh Russel Square, West Panthapath. During the event, Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support and contributions throughout this long journey. The event was attended by officials of Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd as well as members of the company’s affiliated concerns.