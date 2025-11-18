Renaissance Day of Discovery: A celebration of heritage and culture
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel illuminated the spirit of culture, craftsmanship, and community as it celebrated the globally recognised Renaissance Day of Discovery, an annual Marriott International initiative that inspires guests and local enthusiasts to discover the authentic essence of their surroundings.
This year’s celebration transformed the GBC Lobby Level into a vibrant tapestry of Bangladeshi heritage. From 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday (16 November), guests stepped into an immersive journey where local artistry, soulful performances, and neighborhood stories converged to create an unforgettable evening, stated a press release.
The event marked the official launch of Evening Market, a curated platform spotlighting unique, locally inspired goods and experiences. To honor this milestone, some of Bangladesh’s most dynamic entrepreneurs brought their creations to life. Exhibitors such as Pushpo Nir, Endless, Hat Baksho, Biskut Factory, Kumudini Handicrafts, and Mirror displayed a captivating blend of tradition, modernity, and innovation, reflecting the country’s diverse creative spirit.
Travelers, business leaders, influencers, and cultural enthusiasts gathered to experience the warmth and richness of Bangladeshi craftsmanship. The air buzzed with lively conversations, aromas of local delicacies, and the rhythmic charm of homegrown music, an ensemble that truly echoed the soul of the neighborhood.
With an ambiance that blended discovery with celebration, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel once again reaffirmed its commitment to championing local culture and inviting guests to unlock the hidden stories of their neighborhood. The Renaissance Day of Discovery stood not just as an event, but as a reminder that every corner of Dhaka holds a tale waiting to be found.