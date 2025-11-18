Renaissance Day of Discovery: A celebration of heritage and culture

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel illuminated the spirit of culture, craftsmanship, and community as it celebrated the globally recognised Renaissance Day of Discovery, an annual Marriott International initiative that inspires guests and local enthusiasts to discover the authentic essence of their surroundings.

This year’s celebration transformed the GBC Lobby Level into a vibrant tapestry of Bangladeshi heritage. From 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday (16 November), guests stepped into an immersive journey where local artistry, soulful performances, and neighborhood stories converged to create an unforgettable evening, stated a press release.