Intertek launches iCare in Bangladesh

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has launched iCare in Bangladesh, says a press release on Tuesday.

Following its successful introduction in Turkey last November and India in March, this innovative digital platform is set to support the local textile industry by offering a seamless and pioneering solution for managing testing processes from start to finish.

Driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny and heightened consumer expectations, there is growing demand among customers in the ATIC space for bespoke, end-to-end solutions that can improve transparency and traceability around the processing and testing of lab samples.

iCare, one-stop science-based customer excellence portal, is designed to address these challenges, providing clients with a pioneering, industry leading solution that will allow them to seamlessly manage and monitor their testing processes from start to finish.