Intertek launches iCare in Bangladesh
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has launched iCare in Bangladesh, says a press release on Tuesday.
Following its successful introduction in Turkey last November and India in March, this innovative digital platform is set to support the local textile industry by offering a seamless and pioneering solution for managing testing processes from start to finish.
Driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny and heightened consumer expectations, there is growing demand among customers in the ATIC space for bespoke, end-to-end solutions that can improve transparency and traceability around the processing and testing of lab samples.
iCare, one-stop science-based customer excellence portal, is designed to address these challenges, providing clients with a pioneering, industry leading solution that will allow them to seamlessly manage and monitor their testing processes from start to finish.
With the textile industry serving as a crucial pillar of the Bangladeshi economy, the launch of iCare in the country – featuring English and Bengali language options – showcases Intertek's steadfast commitment to empowering manufacturers in the region to achieve superior quality standards with ease.
iCare enables customers around the world to submit test requests, view reports and analytics online and connect with our in-house teams of experts in just a few clicks, allowing greater transparency for our customers regarding their samples and the testing process.
Sandeep Das, president of Global Softlines and Hardlines and Regiona Managing Director South Asia at Intertek, commented: "iCare’s industry-leading capabilities are not only a response to current customer demand but also a testament to Intertek Softlines’ commitment to pioneering innovation. By harnessing advanced technologies and redefining the benchmark for transparency and traceability, iCare sets a new standard for the ATIC industry and solidifies Intertek Softlines’ position as an industry-leader for customer excellence in the field of quality assurance and testing services.”
Neyamul Hasan, country managing director, Intertek Bangladesh, said, “I am proud of Intertek’s strides in Bangladesh since the year 2000, starting with audit and inspection services and expanding to establish state-of-the-art laboratories in key locations like Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Savar. The introduction of iCare marks a significant milestone, streamlining our customers' interactions with Intertek Softlines labs and reinforcing our dedication to quality, safety and sustainability through continuous innovation.”
Shelly Lo, senior director of Marketing and Innovation for Global Softlines and Hardlines at Intertek, said, "iCare's launch underscores Intertek's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The platform has been designed with the suppliers' needs at the forefront, setting it apart in the ATIC market.”
iCare operates alongside Intertek’s world-beating Global Market Access, i2Q, Interlink, and ToxClear solutions, meaning that its customers can benefit from the company’s full range of Total Quality Assurance offerings.