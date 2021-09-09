Wipro celebrates four years in Bangladesh

In the past four years, Wipro has owned and managed the end-to-end applications development and maintenance, infrastructure support and maintenance, and security for Grameenphone. Supported by Wipro's expertise and strong loal delivery capabilities, Grameenphone has modernized its technology infrastructure and simplified its applications portfolio, thereby enhancing its efficiency and reducing the time-to-market for new products and services. In addition, back-office processes have been automated, and customer journeys have been digitized for a superior end-user experience across their digital touchpoints, said the release.
Rade Kovacevic, CTO, Grameenphone said, “Wipro has been instrumental in the digitalization journey of Grameenphone over the last four years. Their global expertise, future-fit capabilities and innovation efforts have added significant value to supporting our customers with valuable connectivity services. We look forward to an exciting journey through this tech partnership in the future.”
Bhavya Kapoor, Managing Director – Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited said, "Wipro has worked towards building an IT base in the region and has a dedicated localization policy. We are encouraged by our growing presence in Bangladesh and are committed to accelerating our customers’ growth by leveraging Wipro's strengths, providing progressive and innovative IT solutions, and partnering with them in their digital transformation journey.”