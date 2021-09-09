Wipro celebrates four years in Bangladesh

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has completed its fourth year of operations in Bangladesh during which it has emerged as a leading player in the country with its technology leadership, delivery excellence and proven global experience in supporting the transformation roadmaps of its key customers, said a press release of the company.

One of Wipro’s most notable customer relationships in Bangladesh is with Grameenphone Ltd., Bangladesh’s leading telecom enterprise. In 2017, Wipro signed a five-year IT infrastructure and applications managed services contract with Grameenphone. This strategic partnership has aligned closely with Wipro’s vision to localise, expand its technology and domain presence, and explore new business opportunities in the region.



