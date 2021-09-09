Corporate

Wipro celebrates four years in Bangladesh

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has completed its fourth year of operations in Bangladesh during which it has emerged as a leading player in the country with its technology leadership, delivery excellence and proven global experience in supporting the transformation roadmaps of its key customers, said a press release of the company.

One of Wipro’s most notable customer relationships in Bangladesh is with Grameenphone Ltd., Bangladesh’s leading telecom enterprise. In 2017, Wipro signed a five-year IT infrastructure and applications managed services contract with Grameenphone. This strategic partnership has aligned closely with Wipro’s vision to localise, expand its technology and domain presence, and explore new business opportunities in the region.

In the past four years, Wipro has owned and managed the end-to-end applications development and maintenance, infrastructure support and maintenance, and security for Grameenphone. Supported by Wipro's expertise and strong loal delivery capabilities, Grameenphone has modernized its technology infrastructure and simplified its applications portfolio, thereby enhancing its efficiency and reducing the time-to-market for new products and services. In addition, back-office processes have been automated, and customer journeys have been digitized for a superior end-user experience across their digital touchpoints, said the release.

Rade Kovacevic, CTO, Grameenphone said, “Wipro has been instrumental in the digitalization journey of Grameenphone over the last four years. Their global expertise, future-fit capabilities and innovation efforts have added significant value to supporting our customers with valuable connectivity services. We look forward to an exciting journey through this tech partnership in the future.”

Bhavya Kapoor, Managing Director – Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited said, "Wipro has worked towards building an IT base in the region and has a dedicated localization policy. We are encouraged by our growing presence in Bangladesh and are committed to accelerating our customers’ growth by leveraging Wipro's strengths, providing progressive and innovative IT solutions, and partnering with them in their digital transformation journey.”

