Ryze brings together ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini in one place
Ryze—the country’s leading AI-powered youth lifestyle brand—has integrated multiple leading AI models, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini, within a single interface, aiming to simplify access to advanced AI tools for everyday users, students, and professionals, reports a press release.
Instead of navigating multiple platforms or managing separate subscriptions, users can now choose the most suitable AI model for tasks such as writing, coding, research, or problem-solving—all within one app.
This multi-model approach positions Ryze as an AI access layer, offering flexibility and convenience tailored to diverse user needs.
To encourage exploration, new users receive an initial allocation of 10,000 free tokens upon joining the platform. Guest users—without a registered Ryze number—can also purchase usage packs.
Continued access, including the ability to use higher-capability (pro) AI models, is available through affordable packs starting from just Tk 100.
“Globally, young people are adopting AI at an incredible pace to learn faster, build skills and even create new income opportunities. Making AI accessible and practical is becoming critical for the next phase of the digital economy,” said Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink.
“In Bangladesh with nearly 46 million youth, Ryze under our AI1440 initiative is bringing leading AI platforms like ChatGPT, DeepSeek and Gemini into a single simple experience. Our goal is to make advanced AI easily accessible for everyday learning, creativity and problem solving at scale.”
The launch reflects a growing demand for accessible AI solutions in Bangladesh and signals a shift toward localised platforms that bring global AI technologies to domestic users in a more streamlined and user-friendly way.
By consolidating multiple tools into a single platform, Ryze reduces the need to switch between different apps or subscriptions, making advanced AI more practical for everyday use.
Since its launch in 2024, Ryze has rapidly evolved into a dynamic platform. It offers a growing suite of tools designed to enhance learning, creativity, and self-expression.
As a telco-agnostic digital app, Ryze works across any network, making it accessible to a broader audience regardless of their mobile operator.