Ryze brings together ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini in one place

Instead of navigating multiple platforms or managing separate subscriptions, users can now choose the most suitable AI model for tasks such as writing, coding, research, or problem-solving—all within one app.

This multi-model approach positions Ryze as an AI access layer, offering flexibility and convenience tailored to diverse user needs.

To encourage exploration, new users receive an initial allocation of 10,000 free tokens upon joining the platform. Guest users—without a registered Ryze number—can also purchase usage packs.

Continued access, including the ability to use higher-capability (pro) AI models, is available through affordable packs starting from just Tk 100.