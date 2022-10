High officials of Mir Cement recently met the construction artisans in Madaripur for a view exchange session.

The meeting was organised by Mir Cement Company Limited with support from their exclusive dealer in Madaripur, Concord Trading, said a press release.

Robin Hossain, deputy general manager Sales and Marketing, Moniza Islam, brand manager, Md Yusuf, assistant brand manager and other high officials of Mir Cement Ltd were present and shared their views during the occasion.