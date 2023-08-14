Winners of ‘bKash to Grameenphone recharge campaign’ win motorbike, AC, TV

bKash users who recharged the highest amounts to Grameenphone sims during 8-21 June won coupons for motorcycles, air conditioners and televisions as part of the ‘bKash to Grameenphone recharge campaign’, said a press release.
As part of the campaign, the 1000 highest rechargers also received cash backs up to Tk 10000.
During the two-week long campaign, the highest rechargers won motorbike coupons worth Tk 140,000. Meanwhile, second highest rechargers won coupons for air conditioners worth Tk 46,000, and third highest rechargers received TV coupons worth Tk 30,000.
The prizes were handed over to the winners at a programme recently organised at the bKash office.
Moreover, out of the 1000 highest rechargers, five lucky customers won a cash back of Tk 10,000, five received cash back of Tk 1000, 10 received Tk 500 as cash back and the remaining 980 customers received Tk 100 each.
Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider.
The country’s top telecom operator Grameenphone is connected with bKash to allow the customers to recharge their phone easily and conveniently. To make customers’ experience more exciting, bKash launched the two-week campaign, said the press release.