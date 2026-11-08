Enovar marks first anniversary with 700 dealers and over 400 products
Enovar, the flagship brand of Bangladesh’s leading industrial conglomerate AKIJ Resource, has completed its first year of operations.
Launched in 2025 with electrical products, the brand has expanded its portfolio to more than 400 products across electrical, home appliances, pumps and tools categories within just one year.
During this time, it has established a network of 700 dealers across the country, strengthening its market presence and distribution capabilities, reports a press release.
To mark the first anniversary, a program was held on Sunday (8 November) at AKIJ House in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Sheikh Jasim Uddin, managing director of AKIJ Resource, attended the event as the chief guest
Addressing the event, Sheikh Jasim Uddin said, “Enovar’s one-year journey marks an important milestone for us. Within a short period, we have been able to earn the trust of customers and business partners through product quality and new innovation. Keeping our partners in mind, we are focusing on developing products that meet evolving preferences. To achieve this, we are using advanced technology, robotic arms and fully automated systems in our factories.”
He further said, “We believe that the combination of modern technology, quality products, and reliable services will make everyday life easier and more comfortable for people. We aspire to make Enovar’s products available to consumers in every corner of the country.”
Masud Al Amin Rajib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AKIJ Light Engineering Limited said, “Enovar’s first year has been a journey of progress, opportunities and significant milestones for us. Our goal is to deliver products that meet customers’ everyday needs through a combination of modern design, technology, quality and reliability. Building a portfolio of more than 400 products and establishing a network of 700 dealers nationwide within such a short period have further strengthened the foundation for our future growth.”
He added, “Our goal is not limited to only selling products; we are equally committed to ensuring after-sales service. We have a skilled service team that provides support to consumers based on their needs across the country. Our aim is to establish Enovar as a trusted brand by earning customer confidence, ensuring product availability and delivering quality customer service.”
Md Afsar Uddin, chief people officer of AKIJ Resource, Mohammad Towfique Hasan, chief business development officer, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, deputy chief operating officer, Md Golam Kibria Sarkar, chief financial officer of AKIJ Light Engineering Limited, Mohammad Sajjadul Islam, head of marketing, Md Touhidul Islam Faisal, head of operation, along with officials from various business units of AKIJ Resource, attended the event.
Inspired by its founding philosophy “Designed for Now” Enovar’s current product portfolio includes switches, sockets, LED lights, electric cookers, gas stoves, rice cookers, geysers, water pumps, hardware, and power tools, among others.
From home construction and electrical installations to kitchen and everyday household needs, the brand continues to diversify and expand its product range to meet evolving consumer demands.