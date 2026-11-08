Enovar marks first anniversary with 700 dealers and over 400 products

Enovar, the flagship brand of Bangladesh’s leading industrial conglomerate AKIJ Resource, has completed its first year of operations.

Launched in 2025 with electrical products, the brand has expanded its portfolio to more than 400 products across electrical, home appliances, pumps and tools categories within just one year.

During this time, it has established a network of 700 dealers across the country, strengthening its market presence and distribution capabilities, reports a press release.