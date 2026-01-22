Realme to introduce groundbreaking 10,001mAh long-life Titan Battery
Realme, the youth-favorite global smartphone brand, is set to introduce the 10,001mAh long-life Titan battery, a revolutionary leap that reinforces realme’s status as the global Battery Tech Pioneer, reports a press release.
This breakthrough is designed to address the real-world challenges faced by smartphone users worldwide, where battery life remains a significant hurdle in a fast-paced day.
For users navigating long commutes, streaming live sports, or staying connected during unpredictable power situations, the fear of a dead phone is a constant concern.
Realme’s latest innovation aims to eliminate this battery anxiety on a global scale.
Guided by the brand philosophy ‘Make it real’, realme focuses on solving the pain points of young users through meaningful innovation.
While the industry is still experimenting with high-capacity solutions, realme has successfully moved from last year’s 10,000mAh concept to mass-producing the 10,001mAh long-life Titan battery in record time.
This milestone redefines mobile endurance by offering a week-long power solution, potentially eliminating the need for users to carry bulky power banks or search for charging ports while on the move.
The groundbreaking 10,001mAh long-life battery will serve as the power core of the upcoming realme P4 Power, which is soon to be launched globally.
The device is engineered for more than just capacity; it is built for long-term reliability. Utilising an advanced safety architecture and intelligent longevity technology, the battery ensures stable performance throughout its entire lifecycle.
This durability is essential for everyone from busy professionals to adventurers exploring remote regions, ensuring consistent power even under extreme conditions.
This global technology debut is expected to set a new benchmark for ultra-endurance in the international smartphone market, empowering users with dependable technology that keeps up with their lifestyle.