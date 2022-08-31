Four Bangladeshi students to compete in Asia Pacific final of Huawei’s ‘Seeds For the Future’

‘Seeds for the future 2022, Bangladesh’ ended with nine winners earlier this July, who left the country on 18 August, 2022 to participate in the following round in Thailand.
Among the twenty-four teams who participated in the Thailand round, Bangladeshi ‘Team Ether’; ranked third with their presentation and qualified for the final round named ‘Tech4Good Accelerator Camp’; to be held in Singapore.
At the “Tech4Good Accelerator Camp”, participants will get the opportunity to interact with mentors for exposure to real-life cases to get a realistic understanding of business operations and ICT industry. This will give them a clearer idea about how businesses work, eventually enhancing their business-thinking skills, which can help them in refining their project designs.
Moreover, they will get the chance to meet Asia’s leading entrepreneurs and investors, who can provide them with helpful advices regarding their professional projects. Based on these insights, participants will prepare their projects. Based on the merit of their submitted project the winner will be selected.
Jason Lizongsheng, Board member of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, “Seeds for the Future has been designed to seek, nurture and upskill global talents to help them secure a bright future for themselves as well as making further contribution for national digitalisation progress.
“This Accelerator Camp comes as a remarkable opportunity for the participants, where they can learn first-hand from industry experts and enhance their practical ICT-related knowledge.”
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has been organising different programs such as ICT Skills Competition and Seeds for the Future to equip the youth with future-fit skills and help the country march forward riding on the power of skilled workforce.
