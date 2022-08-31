Four Bangladeshi students to compete in Asia Pacific final of Huawei’s ‘Seeds For the Future’

Four Bangladeshi students will participate in the final stage of the Asia Pacific round of ‘Seeds For The Future’, Huawei’s global Corporate Social Responsibility flagship programme.

These four students come from the eight participants who previously participated in the Thailand round of the same competition. The final round, named ‘Tech4Good Accelerator Camp’ will be held in Singapore.

The four students from Bangladesh are Shadmin Sultana from University of Dhaka, Mohsina Taz from BRAC University, Wasifa Rahman Rashmi and MD Sumit Hasan from IUT Bangladesh.