TECNO CAMON Slim 5G debuts first in Bangladesh alongside CAMON Air
Bangladesh becomes the first market globally to launch CAMON Slim 5G, with pre-booking from 1 to 7 September, while CAMON Air is now available nationwide
AI-driven global innovative technology brand TECNO has launched the CAMON Slim 5G for the first time globally in Bangladesh, marking the global debut of the latest addition to its popular CAMON series, reports a press release.
Alongside the CAMON Slim 5G, TECNO has also introduced the CAMON Air in Bangladesh, bringing consumers two ultra-slim smartphones that combine distinctive design with advanced imaging, AI-powered experiences, durability, and powerful performance.
Built around the idea of “Slim, Strong, Unstoppable,” the CAMON Slim 5G combines an ultra-slim 6.39mm body with a lightweight 190g design.
Despite its slim profile, the device is built for durability with IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, while housing a large 6000mAh battery with 45W Super Charge.
The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300E 5G processor.
Its camera system is led by a 50MP Sony LYT700C OIS camera, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera, Flicker Sensor, and a 32MP front camera.
The device also brings TECNO's latest AI-powered experiences, including AI Healthcare with calorie estimation, AI Nutrition Specialist, AI Pet Snap, and AI Starcamp.
TECNO CAMON Slim 5G (8GB+256GB) is priced at Tk 59,999 (VAT Applicable) and will be available for pre-booking from 1 to 7 September.
Customers who successfully pre-book during the campaign period will receive exclusive pre-order gifts, including a TECNO Smartwatch Neo and a TECNO SAFF Championship Bangladesh 2026 Opening Match Ticket, subject to applicable campaign terms and availability.
Alongside the global debut of CAMON Slim 5G, the TECNO CAMON Air is now available nationwide.
Featuring an ultra-slim 6.39mm 3D-curved body weighing just 162.8g, the CAMON Air combines a lightweight design with a 6000mAh battery and 60W Ultra Charge.
It also features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED 3D-curved display, MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.
For photography, the CAMON Air features a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera with Flicker Sensor and a 32MP front camera, complemented by TECNO's latest AI-powered experiences, including AI Healthcare with calorie estimation, AI Nutrition Specialist, AI Pet Snap, AI Starcamp, and its distinctive AI Mood Light.
The CAMON Air is available in two variants: 8GB+128GB at Tk 44,999 (VAT Applicable) and 8GB+256GB at Tk 49,999 (VAT Applicable).
The global debut of CAMON Slim 5G in Bangladesh marks a significant milestone for TECNO's CAMON series in the local market.
Together with the nationwide availability of CAMON Air, the launch further expands TECNO's CAMON portfolio in Bangladesh, bringing consumers ultra-slim design, advanced imaging, durability, AI-powered experiences, and powerful everyday performance.