TECNO CAMON Slim 5G debuts first in Bangladesh alongside CAMON Air

Built around the idea of “Slim, Strong, Unstoppable,” the CAMON Slim 5G combines an ultra-slim 6.39mm body with a lightweight 190g design.

Despite its slim profile, the device is built for durability with IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, while housing a large 6000mAh battery with 45W Super Charge.

The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300E 5G processor.

Its camera system is led by a 50MP Sony LYT700C OIS camera, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera, Flicker Sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

The device also brings TECNO's latest AI-powered experiences, including AI Healthcare with calorie estimation, AI Nutrition Specialist, AI Pet Snap, and AI Starcamp.