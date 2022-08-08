Vivo releases third ‘6G white paper’

According to the release, vivo’s latest white paper on 6G builds on two earlier works released in 2020, including ‘Digital Life 2030+’, which provides insights into some of the many potential 6G digital scenarios for the next decade, and ‘6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges’, which outlines vivo’s vision for 6G to enable the convergence of the digital and physical worlds.

“6G will provide super communication, information, and converged computing services, becoming a base for an interconnected and converged physical and digital world.”

“It will allow us to bring the next generation of connectivity into every aspect of people’s lives. It will integrate more access technologies, cover a larger physical space, and provide better core capabilities, supporting more services,”, Rakesh Tamrakar, 5G Standard Expert at vivo, said.