Marcel provides free products, gift benefits under its Digital Campaign

Each of the previous seasons has received unprecedented responses from customers. In this context, Marcel has started Season-18 of the digital campaign with attractive benefits which are available from 15 May to 15 July 15, 2023.

The declaration of the new season was made at a function recently held at Marcel Corporate office in the capital.

The programme was attended by its Additional Managing Director SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, DMD Eva Rizwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Firoj Alam, Didarul Alam Khan, Md. Shahjada Salim, Ariful Ambia, Tofail Ahmed and Al Imran, Marcel's brand ambassador Amin Khan, and in-charge of Marcel Distributor Network (North) Md. Shakhawat Hossen.

Speakers at the function said that digital registration of Marcel products is being done after purchase. SMS regarding free products or other gifts are sent to the customer’s cell number through a fully computerized system. Officials concerned at the showrooms hand over the gifts to customers.