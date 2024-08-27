realme to bring ultimate durable realme C61
Smartphone brand realme, a favourite among the youth, is set to launch the all-new realme C61, a cutting-edge device crafted to enhance user experiences with remarkable durability and superior performance in this segment. The device sets a new standard in the smartphone industry with its anti drop protection, water splash resistance and wet touch capability, ensuring that users enjoy unparalleled longevity and reliability, said a press release.
The realme C61 is engineered with a robust build quality, featuring up to 6GB+12GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. This powerful combination delivers enhanced performance, enabling rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and improved background app retention, all contributing to a seamless and responsive user experience. The realme C61 is not only about performance but also about design. It blends premium aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, boasting an ultra-slim profile and high-quality materials.
The realme C61 exemplifies ruggedness and reliability with its IP54 rating for dust and Rainwater Smart Touch capability. This smartphone is engineered to withstand the rigors of everyday use, offering users a dependable device that performs flawlessly across various environments.
Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with advanced features such as AI Noise Reduction, AI Gestures, AI Boost Engine, Dynamic Button and Mini Capsule 2.0. These innovations ensure a consistently smooth and responsive performance, whether multitasking, gaming, or navigating the user interface.
The press release said, realme is excited to announce the official launch of the realme C61 on 1 September 2024. For further details on the realme C61 launch and online/offline pre-booking options, users can visit the official realme Bangladesh Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/realmeBD/