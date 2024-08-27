realme to bring ultimate durable realme C61

Smartphone brand realme, a favourite among the youth, is set to launch the all-new realme C61, a cutting-edge device crafted to enhance user experiences with remarkable durability and superior performance in this segment. The device sets a new standard in the smartphone industry with its anti drop protection, water splash resistance and wet touch capability, ensuring that users enjoy unparalleled longevity and reliability, said a press release.

The realme C61 is engineered with a robust build quality, featuring up to 6GB+12GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. This powerful combination delivers enhanced performance, enabling rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and improved background app retention, all contributing to a seamless and responsive user experience. The realme C61 is not only about performance but also about design. It blends premium aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, boasting an ultra-slim profile and high-quality materials.