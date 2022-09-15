Roundtable discusses implementation of universal health coverage in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), in collaboration with Chatham House and UNICEF, hosted a roundtable discussion on implementing universal health coverage (UHC) with the engagement of civil society actors working for the improvement of the health sector in Bangladesh.

The programme was held on 14 September at BRAC University auditorium, said a press release.

The roundtable discussion was focused on the perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and priorities in health financing, human resources for health at the primary health care (PHC) level.

On the occasion, globally renowned public health professionals, representatives from UNICEF, and well-acclaimed think tank Chatham House were present.