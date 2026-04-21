Grameenphone offers hassle-free Hajj roaming service for Bangladeshi pilgrims
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, is offering a hassle-free Hajj roaming service for Bangladeshi pilgrims, helping them stay connected with their loved ones using their own Grameenphone connection throughout their spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia, reports a press release.
Grameenphone customers can easily activate all Hajj roaming packs through the MyGP app using their mobile balance in BDT.
The service eliminates common barriers, as no credit or debit card, dollar endorsement, or separate SIM card in Saudi Arabia is required to avail roaming services.
Both prepaid and postpaid users can seamlessly access these roaming packs.
Grameenphone has introduced a range of affordable roaming packs designed to meet different needs, with validity periods of 15 and 45 days.
Customers can enjoy minutes for incoming and outgoing calls, along with full-speed data through these packs.
With the Unlimited Internet Hajj package, even after the allocated data is exhausted, they can continue to access the internet at 1 Mbps speed for the remainder of the validity period.
If a customer has a 5G-enabled handset and is provisioned with Grameenphone’s 5G service, they will be able to access 5G services in Saudi Arabia.
Solaiman Alam, chief product officer of Grameenphone said, “The company remains deeply committed to ensuring uninterrupted and reliable connectivity for its customers, especially during the most meaningful and emotional moments of their lives. The Hajj journey holds profound spiritual significance for millions of people, and staying connected with family and loved ones during this time brings comfort and peace of mind. Through this initiative, Grameenphone aims to make communication simple, and accessible, allowing pilgrims to remain worry free about staying connected.”