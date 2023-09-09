Bangladesh Brand Forum’s 12th communication summit held

Bangladesh Brand Forum hosted its flagship event, the 12th edition of Communication Summit on Saturday bringing together local and global industry professionals and thought leaders to exchange insights on communication trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions.

Themed under "Creativity in the Age of Disruption," the BBF organised the summit in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and in association with The Daily Star at a city hotel.

The event aimed to address the multifaceted aspects linked with modern communication strategies and sought to provide a panoramic framework to adopt the disruptive approaches in creative communications through a diverse agenda comprising an expert set of speakers.

The summit hosted three keynote sessions taken by renowned global experts, four pertinent panel discussions, three insight sessions and a case study.