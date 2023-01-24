Robi’s r-ventures 3.0 proceeds to 2nd round with 120 teams

Based on the strength of the concept, business model, the company structure, use of technology, financial analysis and the implementation plan, 120 ideas were shortlisted from more than 1,200 submitted ideas.
In the second round, the shortlisted teams will showcase their ideas in front of a diverse panel of experts comprised of Robi senior management and notable members of the country’s startup community.
The teams selected in this round will then undergo extensive training where they will be provided with necessary guidance to further strengthen their business plans.