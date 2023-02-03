BRAC signed MoU with Garbageman to keep "Hope Festival" venue clean

BRAC, one of the largest non-governmental development organisations of the world, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday (2 February) with Garbageman at BRAC Centre to recycle garbage produced at "Hope Festival 2023", which is scheduled to be held on 9, 10, and 11 February at Army Stadium, Dhaka, said a press release.

BRAC's senior director for People, Culture and Communications Moutushi Kabir and Garbageman’s CEO Fahim Uddin Shuvo signed the MOU on behalf of their organisations. BRAC's Brand and Network Management head Sara Afreen was present among others at the programme.