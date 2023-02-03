BRAC signed MoU with Garbageman to keep "Hope Festival" venue clean

Garbageman Limited, Bangladesh's first ict tech-based recycling business, will be responsible for collecting, segregating, processing and recycling wastage from the festival venue, Bangladesh Army Stadium. They will engage third parties at the final stage. This will be a free service from Garbageman.
The total process is planned and divided into five steps. According to the MoU, the event management company, Blues Communications and other partners will collect the ground level waste, which will be dumped into a specific place of the venue. Garbageman will collect the waste from the venue and segregate those, which will be given to a third party through their reverse supply chain for recycling.
It may be mentioned here that BRAC is organising a three-day long festival, of culture, stories, crafts, music and art, titled “Hope Festival” as the epilogue of its year-long observances which marked 50 years of its founding.
Hope Festival, an open-for-all event, will be held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the capital on 9, 10 and 11 February, 2023. Everyone who completed the online registration can participate in the event.
Hope Festival aims to inspire Bangladesh’s youth with those very stories of people turning their lives around, on their own, with just a tender rekindling of hope. Every day the festivities will be topped off with cultural performances in the evening by some of the biggest names from the cultural sphere of Bangladesh. Bkash, BRAC Bank, IPDC Finance and BRAC University are proud partners of the Hope Festival.
The three-day festival will cover three thematic areas with the first day (9 February) dedicated for a tribute to Bangladesh. On the second day (10 February), Hope Festival’s celebrations will be centred around showcasing the potential of people to transform their lives. Festivities of the final day (11 February) will lay out a vision for an equitable and prosperous future for all by sparking a discussion on the pathways to building a world we want.
BRAC’s ecosystem will be presented through a series of installations and programmes, which will demonstrate its multifaceted social development programmes, social enterprises, university, and investments operated under its umbrella.
Bkash, BRAC Bank, IPDC Finance, and BRAC University are the proud partners of the Hope Festival.