War Horse: Classic 'Aida' at Met Opera takes a bow

After more than 260 performances, the Metropolitan Opera this week retired its ‘Aida’ staging, phasing out one of the company's last remaining holdovers from the last century.

The production, which premiered in December 1988, has been praised as a faithful rendition of Giuseppe Verdi's tragic saga that has long wowed audiences with its mammoth sets and extravagant costumes.

But the prestigious New York cultural institution has been repositioning itself, showcasing more modern works by women and non-white composers and updating classics to appeal to younger audiences.

The outgoing spectacle, the brainchild of English director Sonja Frisell with sets by Italian designer Gianni Quaranta, has become known especially for a triumphant march scene in Act II, a 15-minute tour de force of theatrics, with live horses, dance troupes and multiple processions.