13th death anniversary of Selim Al Deen observed

The 13th death anniversary of professor Selim Al-Deen, an eminent playwright and founder chairman of the Department of Drama and Dramatics at Jahangirnagar University (JU), was observed on the campus on Thursday, reports BSS.

Observing the day, director of JU Teacher – Student Center (TSC) professor Alamgir Kabir on behalf of JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam and chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics department Soma Momtaz placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen.

Later, Drama and Dramatics department of the university brought out a rally from the ‘Amor Ekushey’ premises around 12.30pm.

After parading main streets of the campus, the rally ended in front of the grave of Selim Al-Deen. Floral wreaths were placed on the grave by the teachers and students of the department.