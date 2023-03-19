Selena Gomez becomes first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram

Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier. Kylie's followers as of now stand at 382 million.
Last month, when Selena became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, announced taking a break from social media.
A media outlet reported that last month, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."
"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.
"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further.
The star added, “I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything.”
However, Selena soon returned to social media and posted a series of photos with her family.