Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday, the first contestant from Denmark to achieve the honor.

The 21-year-old dancer, entrepreneur, and animal rights activist beat out more than 120 contestants in the pageant's 73rd edition held in Mexico City.

First runner-up was Chidimma Adetshina, a law student representing Nigeria, followed by Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, and Ileana Marquez of Venezuela.