Film screenings halted in Tangail, organisers point out threats

Organisers in Kalihati, Tangail have announced the suspension of a film screening due to a lack of security. The film 'Tandob' had been showing at the Zilla Parishad (District Council) community centre-cum-multipurpose hall in the Auliabad area, which had been rented for film screening starting from Eid day. However, the screenings were halted Tuesday evening.

According to local residents, a group of cultural activists, led by Kamruzzaman (Saiful) and Saju Mehedi, organised the screenings by renting the hall for Eid celebrations. However, the initiative faced objections. On Friday afternoon, a protest march was held under the banner of the Parki Union Olama Parishad, demanding a halt to the film screenings. Despite the protest, the organisers began showing the film on Saturday, the day of Eid.

One of the protesters, Maulana Abdullah, said that film screenings could disrupt teaching at mosques, madrasas, and other educational institutions, and might also lead to immoral activities. For these reasons, they organised a protest march demanding the screenings be stopped. A formal request to halt the screenings was also submitted to the administration.