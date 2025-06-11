Film screenings halted in Tangail, organisers point out threats
Organisers in Kalihati, Tangail have announced the suspension of a film screening due to a lack of security. The film 'Tandob' had been showing at the Zilla Parishad (District Council) community centre-cum-multipurpose hall in the Auliabad area, which had been rented for film screening starting from Eid day. However, the screenings were halted Tuesday evening.
According to local residents, a group of cultural activists, led by Kamruzzaman (Saiful) and Saju Mehedi, organised the screenings by renting the hall for Eid celebrations. However, the initiative faced objections. On Friday afternoon, a protest march was held under the banner of the Parki Union Olama Parishad, demanding a halt to the film screenings. Despite the protest, the organisers began showing the film on Saturday, the day of Eid.
One of the protesters, Maulana Abdullah, said that film screenings could disrupt teaching at mosques, madrasas, and other educational institutions, and might also lead to immoral activities. For these reasons, they organised a protest march demanding the screenings be stopped. A formal request to halt the screenings was also submitted to the administration.
Organiser Kamruzzaman Saiful said, “We were receiving a good response from the audience. But we began receiving threats in various forms. Due to security concerns, we were forced to stop the film screening from Tuesday evening.”
Co-organiser Saju Mehedi added, “We obtained permission from the Zilla Parishad to screen the film, renting the hall for Tk 10,000 per day. We paid the five-day rent in advance. We also spent money on repairing the air-conditioning system, printing tickets, and hiring volunteers. Altogether, we’ve invested several thousands of taka. From the beginning, a certain group opposed the screening. They disrupted our promotional efforts and didn’t even allow us to put up posters.”
Kalihati upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Khairul Islam said, “I’ve been informed of the matter. The organisers had rented the Zilla Parishad hall to screen the film. Meanwhile, a request was submitted to my office to stop it. However, I’m currently on leave.”
Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Shafiqul Islam stated, “We rented out the hall based on a formal application. Along with the rental, we set certain conditions—one of which was that if law and order deteriorated, the screening must be stopped. I’m not aware of what happened afterward.”
Kalihati police station officer-in-charge (OC) Zakir Hossain said, “Some people came to me demanding the screening be stopped. I told them the administration granted the permission, and it’s their decision to make. It’s not our jurisdiction. However, the organisers did not inform the police about any security concerns.”