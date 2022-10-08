Keanu Reeves drops out of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Devil in the White City’

Keanu Reeves is no longer a part of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s project ‘Devil in the White City’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves exited the Hulu series. Reportedly, the Disney-backed streamer is already searching for a replacement star to lead the drama, which has been in various stages of development for more than a decade.

Hulu officially ordered Devil in the White City in early August, with Reeves officially closing a deal to star in the series that would have marked his largest TV commitment to date.