Keanu Reeves drops out of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Devil in the White City’

The show has been in the works for more than a decade, including a stint when it was envisioned as a feature film, with Sam Shaw (Hulu’s Castle Rock) on board as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson, were roped in as executive producers alongside Scorsese. The latter was previously set to direct the feature film take that had been set up at Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio formerly set to star.
Reeves -- following months of negotiation -- was attached to star and executive produce the series that landed at Hulu for development in 2019.
Based on Erik Larson’s novel, Devil revolves around Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious "Murder Castle" built in the fair’s shadow.