Faded into obscurity: Untold story of silver screen actress Tinni

Srabosti Dutta Tinni made her entry into the glamorous entertainment world after winning the prestigious ‘Anandadhara Photo Sundori’ contest in 2002.

She managed to steal the show through her outstanding performance in the role of Deepa in the drama serial ‘69’ by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in 2004.

Later, she stood out as ‘Sundoritoma’ after being a model for a beauty soap advertisement by the same director. She didn't have to look back anymore as the following years were filled with her success stories.

Tinni ruled the industry until 2010. The audience was amazed by her notable performances in numerous popular dramas, including ‘Opekkha’, ‘Neel Kuasha’, ‘Shukher Oshukh’, and ‘Brishti Tomake Dilam’.