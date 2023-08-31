Faded into obscurity: Untold story of silver screen actress Tinni

Srabosti Dutta Tinni made her entry into the glamorous entertainment world after winning the prestigious ‘Anandadhara Photo Sundori’ contest in 2002.
She managed to steal the show through her outstanding performance in the role of Deepa in the drama serial ‘69’ by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in 2004.
Later, she stood out as ‘Sundoritoma’ after being a model for a beauty soap advertisement by the same director. She didn't have to look back anymore as the following years were filled with her success stories.
Tinni ruled the industry until 2010. The audience was amazed by her notable performances in numerous popular dramas, including ‘Opekkha’, ‘Neel Kuasha’, ‘Shukher Oshukh’, and ‘Brishti Tomake Dilam’.
Many people say different things regarding Shakib Khan. But I had a different kind of good experience while working with him. I did not feel for a single day that I am an artist from the small screen. He used to speak in a lower tone. I found him sincere enough during work
She retained the trend of success in the cinema industry and drew huge appreciation for her performances in ‘Made in Bangladesh’ by Farooki and ‘Dubshatar’ by Nurul Alam Atik. Tinni also appeared alongside Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan on the silver screen.
However, she found herself caught in the ups and downs of the entertainment industry and gradually faded out of the limelight.
Tinni has been leading a quiet but happy life along with her only daughter Warisha in Montreal, Canada, since October 2017. She now works at a daycare center there.
Her journey from a celebrated actress to a dedicated daycare worker reflects the stark contrast between the glamour of the entertainment world and the challenges of real life abroad.
A recent virtual interview with Prothom Alo presented her present life, aspirations, and the nostalgic memories of her career in the entertainment industry of Bangladesh.
Asked about her plan of return, Tinni said she will return home after ensuring citizenship there. It is expected to take roughly one year.
Tinni is doing fine with her 14-year-old school-going daughter and her job at a daycare center. But life in Canada is a far cry from her past as a silver screen star.
“The daughter is now 14 years old and studies in the ninth grade. I am working in a daycare center, having completed a two-year diploma in Daycare Childhood Development. I have a plan to launch a daycare center of my own,” she told Prothom Alo.
She also highlighted the differences between her previous life in Bangladesh, where she had more independence, and her current responsibilities abroad. She reminisced about her past days in Dhaka, including riding a rickshaw and enjoying street foods.
“The reality is too tough here. I get up at 6:00 am in the morning to catch a train to the office. It becomes 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm when I return home. Then I have to take care of all the household chores on my own. I really miss the domestic help in Dhaka,” she said.
I also had some faults, and these pushed me aside from the forefront. In fact, the media is a sensitive place, and once derailed, it is too tough to regain lost ground here. The feeling grew deeper inside me over time
Tinni feels a mix of nostalgia and regret when she watches her former colleagues' performances in the screen. Despite being thousands of miles away, she keeps up with dramas, web series, and films of her peers. She particularly enjoyed the ‘Bachelor Point’ drama series and some other dramas starring Apurba and Afran Nisho. Besides, she was amazed by the web series ‘Karagar’, ‘Mohanagar’, and ‘Floor No. 7’.
Srabosti Dutta Tinni fondly remembers the camaraderie she shared with her colleagues and the strong bond with fans.
She heaved a deep sigh while disclosing her feelings regarding her disappearance from the screen. Tinni said, “Whenever I see the performances of others, I feel that everyone is there, except for me. I was supposed to work for many more days. While enjoying their performances, I unconsciously immerse myself in front of shooting cameras in Bangladesh. There was a family-like bond and sincerity among all. I really miss the audience and fans.”
Many of her colleagues believe that she bears some responsibility for the situation she is now in. When Tinni was in her prime in 2006, she tied the knot with fellow actor Hillol, following a love affair. They were a happy family, and their daughter Warisha brought them joy.
Thanks to her popularity on the small screen, she received a proposal from director Sohanur Rahman Sohan to act in the film ‘Se Amar Mon Kereche’ with Shakib Khan in 2010.
Sohanur Rahman Sohan had a reputation for introducing new talents in Dhallywood. Tinni grabbed the opportunity and entered the cinema industry.
Tinni recalled her initial meeting with the director and how she was captivated by the script. “I used to refer to Sohanur Rahman Sohan as ‘Baba’ from the very first meeting. I liked the story during the meeting at a restaurant in Uttara.”
Whenever I see the performances of others, I feel that everyone is there, except for me. I was supposed to work for many more days. While enjoying their performances, I unconsciously immerse myself in front of shooting cameras in Bangladesh.
Sohan inspired her, saying she would be a good fit with Shakib Khan on the big screen. It was a time when many actresses used to nurture negative thoughts about acting in commercial films. However, Sohan Baba helped her overcome the hesitiation.
Sharing her experience with Shakib Khan, Tinni reminisced that she found a strong rapport with Shakib during shooting, which helped them work efficiently.
“Many people say different things regarding Shakib Khan. But I had a different kind of good experience while working with him. I did not feel for a single day that I am an artist from the small screen. He used to speak in a lower tone. I found him sincere enough during work,” said Tinni.
Following the release of her maiden film in 2012, Tinni's career gained momentum and attracted attention from different directors.
In a surprising twist, her career took a downturn here after she parted ways with Hillol. Tinni started to lose her foothold in the industry gradually.
Sharing the memories, Tinni said some personal issues, including the breakup, had distracted her from works. She admitted feeling responsible for the complexities she encountered.
“I also had some faults, and these pushed me aside from the forefront. In fact, the media is a sensitive place, and once derailed, it is too tough to regain lost ground here. The feeling grew deeper inside me over time,” she added.
However, she stood firm in her desire to return to the industry, saying, “Many people call and ask me to join work. I also have a deep-rooted desire to work. A certain person insists that the first project after returning should be with him. However, I will do it, even if it's just once.”
Asked about her plan about return, Tinni said she will return home after ensuring citizenship there. It is expected to take roughly one year.